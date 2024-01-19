Selena Gomez is thrilled to be starring in Linda Ronstadt’s biopic!

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in a biopic dedicated to her. A role which he is very happy to get.

Selena Gomez to star in Linda Ronstadt biopic

Linda Ronstadt is a famous American artist. She’s a country rock icon from a few decades ago. And it is David O. Russell who will make a biopic on this artist and his career. And in the lead role we will get Selena Gomez.

The singer no longer needs to prove that she can be a very good actress. we saw it especially Murders in the Only Building in the Series, young lady He also received an award for this role.

The talent of this singer is recognized among thousands of people. She won people’s hearts with her extremely original voice in the 70s and now, to pay tribute to her, a biopic will be made with Selena Gomez in the role of the singer.

That ’70s Star You Should Know Even Today Has recorded at least 29 albums. In fact, he also won 11 Grammy Awards. She sang with big stars like Dolly Parton and the Rolling Stones.

Selena Gomez is proud of this project. He published a story reading the singer’s memoirs. He also wrote: It all started with a simple dream”, And finally he got the lead role in this biopic.

The singer is proud to play this role

Currently, Selena Gomez has many projects. As an example we will see A Wizards spin-off From Waverly Place! A dream for all the kids who have watched this Disney Channel show over the years.

But this biopic project affects the singer a lot. She wrote on her network: ” I have no words to describe my heart for this project… Years of hoping that this dream would become my reality, And the singer also points out the physical resemblance.

In fact, when we look at photos of Linda Ronstadt in her youth, we can see a resemblance to Selena Gomez. And a lot of people were thinking about it. , people always told me i look like them, he announced on air in 2015.

And then the singer starts listening to his music. First of all out of curiosity. But what the singer is proud of today To be able to materialize this idol rock. And the latter unfortunately has an incurable disease: Parkinson’s.

And this is from 2013. Which now stops him from singing. However, the singer is happy that a biopic is being made in her honour. And she is also happy that Selena Gomez is playing her character. At this point, we don’t know much.

There is no filming date yet, let alone a release date. But in any case, the project is valid. Therefore it should not take much time to start. The singer should publish photos of her entire adventure! Will be continued in the coming months also.