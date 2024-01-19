Paranormal discovery in the galaxy: great mysterious object

He Meerkat Radio Telescope produced Search A unknown object a trip GALAXYThe Galaxyheavier than Stars heavier and lighter than neutrons black holes mild, depends on Astronomy,

astronomers It was carried out by a number of institutions including the University of Manchester and the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy. scientific discovery Its object in class around a rapidly rotating millisecond pulsar located about 40,000 light years away in a dense cluster of Stars Known as a globular cluster.

He Search The object presented in Science was formed while observing a large star cluster called NGC 1851, located in the southern constellation of Columba.

related news

Using the clock-like ticks of a millisecond pulsar, they showed that object The mass is located in the so-called mass space black hole,

This may be the first Search of a highly coveted radiopulsar-black hole binary; A stellar binomial that could allow new tests of Einstein’s general relativity and open the door to the study of black holes.

Astronomers believe a collision between two neutron stars may have created the massive object that now orbits the radio pulsar, the University of Manchester said in a statement.

The team was able to detect weak pulses from one of these Stars, it has been identified as a radio pulsar, a type of rapidly rotating neutron star that projects beams of radio light into the universe like a cosmic beacon. The pulsar rotates more than 170 times per second and each rotation produces a rhythmic pulse like the ticking of a clock.

The ticking of these pulses is incredibly regular, and by observing how the timing of the ticks changes using a technique called pulsar synchronization, they were able to make extremely precise measurements of their orbital motion.

astronomers They believe that the total mass required for a neutron star to collapse is 2.2 times the mass of the Sun.

Theory supported by observations tells us that lighter black holes form from Stars They are much larger, about five times more massive than the Sun, causing what is known as the “Sun mass difference”. black hole,

The nature of the dense objects in this mass interval is unknown and detailed study has so far proven challenging. He Search Object evaluation can ultimately help in understanding these objects.

Video: Galaxies Revealed in Photos

dpa, science, youtube,