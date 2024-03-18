49ers lost draft picks due to payroll errors

League finds irregularities in San Francisco franchise’s payroll accounting at the end of the 2022 campaign

Santa Clara – The san francisco 49ers The league announced that they have lost a 2025 draft pick and have been penalized four spots on this year’s draft picks as a result of administrative errors in payroll accounting. nfl this Monday.

niners They will give up their original fifth-round pick 2025 nfl draftand their fourth-round selection draft 2024 Will drop from No. 131 overall to No. 135.

The San Francisco 49ers accepted a punishment imposed by the NFL resulting from accounting errors regarding players’ accrued compensation. Michael Owens/Getty Images

“We take responsibility and accept the disciplinary measures imposed by nfl Due to an administrative error in payroll,” reported niners Through statement. “At no time did we cheat or defraud the league, nor did we receive a competitive advantage in connection with the payroll accounting error.”

According to the statement of nflA league review uncovered accounting errors in payroll at the end of the league’s 2022 operating year, resulting in a failure to “report compensation earned for players.”

“The nfl “It was determined that the club would remain below the salary cap at all times, regardless of the error, and there was no intention to circumvent the salary cap,” the league revealed in its statement.

after punishment niners They still have a total of 10 picks for next April’s draft, including three in the fourth round: Nos. 124, 132 and 135.