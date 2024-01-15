How to wear micro-shorts, according to the stars?

In the spotlight, Sydney Sweeney never misses a chance to reveal her increasingly cutting-edge style. She appears frequently on the red carpet, especially after the release of the romantic comedy anyone except you ,everything except you in French) with Glen Powell and is currently starring in a new horror film. On her Instagram account, the young actress has recently published a series of photographs in which we can see her wearing one of the key garments of the summer: micro-shorts.

Sydney Sweeney, radiant in micro-shorts for her new campaign

The new face of professional hair care brand, Kérastase, Sydney Sweeney appears exclusively on posters of the biggest beauty brands like Sephora. And to celebrate this new campaign, the young woman published a series of photographs on her Instagram account. In the photos we can see her wearing a very trendy garment: micro-shorts.

If “micro” seems to be the big trend this year, it comes in many forms: micro-dresses, micro-skirts, micro-shorts… Plus, she paired the heels with these denim micro-shorts Decided to wear a pair. , an oversized biker jacket and a black top.

Sydney Sweeney, red carpet star

This 26 year old girl has been in the headlines for many years. Revealed in hit series Excitement In the role of Cassie, alongside Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney continues her meteoric rise in the cinematic universe. Recently, she starred in the romantic comedy titled anyone except youwith Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, 2022) and is now starring in a new horror film. can be searched in Nirmalwith Benedetta Porcaroli (Child) and Alvaro Morte (paper house) in cinemas in France from March 20th.

