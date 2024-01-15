4Batz joins OVO Sound under Drake’s wing

The rap world is in an uproar with the recent announcement that new American rap phenomenon 4Batz has signed with the OVO Sound label, owned by none other than superstar Drake. The partnership is the result of a bidding war between record companies eager to secure the services of the rapper whose popularity continues to rise.

4Batz’s ‘Act II: Date @ 8’ was highly successful with over 85 million streams and peaked at number 59 on the Billboard Hot 100, a remarkable performance for an artist early in his career. This undoubtedly caught the attention of Drake, who is known for his propensity to discover new talent.

The collaboration between 4Batz and Drake is not new as they have already worked together on an EP. 4Batz’s attorney stressed the importance of the OVO team’s positive energy and support in his client’s decision. He expressed his gratitude to the team and his enthusiasm for the promising creative and business future that this collaboration can bring.

This signing with OVO Sound is an important step for 4Batz, giving them a broader platform to share their music and potentially reach an international audience. The rapper’s fans and urban music fans have been eagerly waiting to see the fruits of this artistic union between two generations of rappers.