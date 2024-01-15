“We are already being offered leadership opportunities” – Diario de Centro America

Courtesy: Guatemala Army

In a historic milestone for gender equality in Guatemala, Hilda Obeda González Klusman was named the first commander of a unit in the army at the beginning of the year.

“It’s time to leave a mark and promote equal conditions between men and women.”

At the age of 53, he assumed the position of Chief of the Regional Peacekeeping Operations Training Command (CREOMPAZ) based in Cobán, Alta Vepaz, symbolizing progress towards inclusion and equality in the country’s armed forces. In the following interview, Gonzalez shares his experiences and thoughts on his new role.

What challenges did you face as the first commander of the Guatemalan army?

The biggest challenge is balancing military service and family roles, with time sharing demanding quality, not quantity.

What is the importance of women in leadership and high-ranking roles in the armed forces?

Women’s leadership provides a diversity of perspectives critical to decision making and innovation in military processes.

How has your appointment as Commander been received and felt?

The perception in the army is positive. We are looking for radical change. There is camaraderie among colleagues and the society, especially women, are represented. There is a possibility that in future she will reach the rank of Brigadier General and will be appointed Minister of National Defence.

What would it mean to reach that milestone?

This will break paradigms, demonstrate equality of abilities and skills between the genders, opening up space for future generations.

How do you perceive the role of women in the Guatemalan Armed Forces compared to previous years?

Today we have been given opportunities for leadership. Now is the time to leave our mark and promote equal conditions between men and women in command positions.

What measures do you consider necessary to promote greater participation of women in the armed forces and guarantee equal opportunities?

We are given educational equality and opportunities in command positions. Showing proficiency is important to inspire women to take up military and leadership roles.

What advice would you give to women who want to pursue a career in the military and achieve leadership positions like you have?

Whatever position you are in, pursue your dreams with conduct, discipline and dedication.

Experiences and beliefs

Commander Obeda González Klusman is a prominent officer of the Guatemalan Armed Forces, with 27 years of military service and a long career in the field of peacekeeping operations at the national and international level.

His experience includes a General Staff Officer in the United Nations (UN) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), a United Nations Military Observer in South Sudan (UNMISS) and participation in the defunct UN Mission in Ethiopia. Eritrea (UNMEE).

Before assuming command of the Regional Peacekeeping Operations Training Command (2024), she was Deputy Chief of the Military History Service (2023), Chief of Operations (2022) and Inspector of the Peacekeeping Operations Directorate of the National Defense General Staff (2023). of Military Medical Center (2022).

In 2021 he received the Decoration Medal of the Bicentennial of Independence, First Class; Medal for Continuity in Service, Second Class, and Badge for 25 years of service.