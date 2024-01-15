5 things to know about Mr. & Mrs. Smith 2.0

The pair of undercover agents played in cinema by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are returning to the small screen as a new pair of actors. Here’s everything you need to know about Mr. and Mrs. Smith of 2024.

1) Go back to basics

After Brangelina, it’s Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s turn to dress John and Jane Smith in the small screen adaptation of the famous film released in 2005. But we’ve somewhat forgotten that these characters first knew about life on TV. Under the guise of Scott Bakula and Maria Bello in 1996. At the time, the series was created by Michelle Burgess (elite) was not a huge success and was canceled after nine episodes. So we hope Donald Glover and Maya Erskine have better luck with this highly anticipated homecoming!

2) From one Mrs. Smith to another Mrs. Smith

In the initial project, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Donald Glover had to answer. actress and producer of but Fleabagwhich we recently saw in the cinema Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, left the project after six months due to creative differences. “Artistic collaborations are like marriages and, sometimes, some unions don’t last,” the actress told the column. Vanity Fair, Maya Erskine, as seen in the series pen15 And man seeking womanWas called to play the role of Mrs. Smith in the series.

3) An arranged marriage

In this new version, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play two strangers recruited by a mysterious agency to complete various missions around the world. In order not to arouse suspicion, the two would have to pose as a married couple under the false identities of John and Jane Smith. The story of the series is therefore slightly different from Doug Liman’s film, where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie played two husband-and-wife couples who fell in love without knowing that they were hitmen working for two rival agencies.

4) Mr. and Mrs. Everyone

It is not easy for a great couple like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to be successful. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine were well aware of this, and preferred to go in another direction to play a role very different from the 2005 pair. “We knew we couldn’t compete with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. We didn’t even try to play that game,” Donald Glover said. Vanity Fair, In the series, the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith are not good-looking super agents. The fake couple played by both the actors on screen looks like a normal couple in real life.

5) Shadow of Brangelina

As soon as the project was announced, everyone wondered whether either of the two ex-spouses would be seen in the film. In full publicity, series creator, Francesca Sloane, quelled the rumors by announcing that neither Brad nor Angelina would be there. but he revealed direct Brad Pitt had given his approval for the series, and was even in talks with Donald Glover for the role of Mr. Smith. And in the absence of Brangelina, a number of celebrity guests are expected throughout the episode, including John Turturro, Wagner Moura and Paul Dano.

series eight episodes Mr and Mrs Blacksmith Now available on Prime Video.

