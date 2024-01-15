5 things you should know this 1st April

Miley’s interview with Oppenheimer. Protest against Netanyahu in Israel. Hackers steal Russian prisoners’ database The “Rolex” case in Peru. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. First the truth.

1. Diplomats of Argentina and Colombia will return to embassies

Argentina and Colombia announced in a joint statement that “the governments have taken concrete steps to overcome any differences and strengthen this relationship.” In this way, they indicate, the Colombian ambassador will return to Buenos Aires and the new ambassador proposed by the Argentine government in Bogotá will be “approved.” The joint statement comes after the controversy generated by President Javier Miley’s statements about his counterpart Gustavo Petro in an interview with Andres Oppenheimer on CNN en Español.







2. Anti-government protests in Israel

Protesters in Israel marched outside Israel’s parliament on Sunday demanding the release of hostages in Gaza and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A day earlier, thousands of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Caesarea, Ra’anana and Herzliya to protest against the government. Meanwhile, Netanyahu underwent a medical operation for a hernia and according to the medical staff at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, the leader is in “excellent” health after the intervention.

3. Peru’s prosecutor’s office says raid on president’s home legal

Peru’s Public Ministry denied that the raid on President Dina Bolwart’s home was “illegitimate, unconstitutional and disrespectful”, as the president said. The action is part of an ongoing corruption investigation into alleged illegal enrichment and failure to declare ownership of luxury Rolex watches. This is what happens after the raid.







4. Hackers stole Russian prisoners’ database to avenge Navalny’s death

Just hours after the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison in February, a group of anti-Kremlin hackers tried to take revenge: Using their access to computer networks connected to the Russian prison system, the hackers attacked the prison contractor. Posted a photo of Navalny. The website got hacked. They also appear to have stolen a database containing information on hundreds of thousands of Russian prisoners and their relatives and contacts.

5. How ISIS has its eyes on Europe and America

The threat of ISIS, also known as Islamic State, appears to be waning with headlines focused on Ukraine, Gaza and the upcoming US elections. But the attack on the Moscow concert hall reminded the world of the continuing threat of Islamic terrorism and the ambitions of the group known as ISIS-K beyond its camps in the mountains of Afghanistan.

coffee time

Disillusioned with life in the United States, she moved to Mexico seven years ago. his life changed completely

Marjorie Skouras’s love for Mexico began at a young age and continued to grow. In 2017, the designer left the US for a fresh start in Merida, Yucatán.

Actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27

The actor who played Ambrose Spellman on “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has died in a motorcycle accident, his representative confirmed in a statement shared with CNN.

Why does the debate over Jesus’ skin color matter today more than ever?

The debate over his skin color points to an inconvenient truth: the real face of the historical Jesus looks nothing like the face depicted in many churches or movies.

Career numbers of Miami Open 2024 champion Danielle Collins

The American won the Miami Open in his emotional farewell season of tennis.

figure of the day

46,000

This is the number of bridges in the United States whose structures are old and in “poor” condition. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers and the federal government, there are 17,000 that are at risk of collapse.







today’s quote

“We should not spend a single cent on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. End quickly.”

This was echoed by Republican Representative Tim Walberg, who is now insisting that he was speaking metaphorically when he appeared to suggest that Gaza should be bombed “like Nagasaki and Hiroshima.” We can get rid of this quickly.”

And to end…

The professor actually changed his name to someone else.







A 35-year-old teacher from Texas, formerly known as Dustin Abbey, is not very happy with the US presidential candidates. Dustin has changed his name and is on a mission to give others the option to literally vote for someone else.