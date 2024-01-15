Grandmother’s remedy that will solve your kitchen’s biggest problems forever

This browser does not support the video element.

Bay leaf It has countless uses in cleaning. In our decoration section, you will find different home tricks in which this plant is featured as the protagonist and that will help you to eliminate some things. Big problems in your home.

Connected

Today we are going to talk to you about the use of bay leaves in your kitchen. In addition to adding spice to dishes and giving them a delicious touch, this leaf will help you eliminate unpleasant odors in your refrigerator. To do this all you need to do is Wet a leaf of this plant and keep it on the shelf. it will absorb bad odor And it will smell nice.

This is how a bay leaf will take years off your shoulders: Use it like this to see the effect in just a few days Mister.

this method, economical and simple, You can use it for any place in the house: cupboards, drawers or rooms that produce bad odors like the bathroom. Also, it can be very helpful if you live with a smoker at home.

Other solutions to remove odor from refrigerator

A broken lemon. You can stick some scented cloves in it so that they release their scent.

You can stick some scented cloves in it so that they release their scent. Baking soda or charcoal. Keep a container with a handful of this product inside the refrigerator to combat bad odors.

Keep a container with a handful of this product inside the refrigerator to combat bad odors. Breadcrumbs with vinegar. Place the breadcrumbs with vinegar on a plate in the refrigerator.

Putting a bay leaf under the pillow: the solution that more and more people do (and rightly so) Mister.

If the smell persists, it may be because some food is in poor condition, so it is best to start with a deep clean of your appliance: