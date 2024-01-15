Is it worth studying medicine or not? Artificial Intelligence is the answer. answer

artificial intelligence (AI) has become an indispensable tool for most of the people in the world as it can perform various tasks and thus make their lives easier. Specifically, ChatGPT was asked whether it is worth studying Medicine In which time and money are invested, it is also considered to be one of the most complex businesses in the world. All details about this result are in the following note.

What does Artificial Intelligence think about the study of medicine?

Middle infobae Decided to ask ChatGPT and Gemini about the study of medicine and the answers they gave may clarify a few points. For its part, OpenAI Chatbot noted that although degrees can be very expensive during the university stage, the expenses incurred at the beginning can justify the initial cost. Furthermore, he highlighted the high demand for these professionals with extremely competitive salaries.

While for Google AI, he said that beyond the salary, the social and personal impact that these professionals can leave should also be considered. Likewise, this technology emphasizes what a professional can contribute to health and society, so technological advancements are very helpful for them, as there will be more studies that were previously impossible to find.

What are the best paying careers according to MTPE?

MTPE “My Career” website revealed the salaries of professional careers by country through a list and these are:

Medicine: From 3,564 soles to 9,175 soles

From 3,564 soles to 9,175 soles Agribusiness: 1,440 soles to 9,343 soles

Geology: 1,725 ​​soles to 7,246 soles

Computer Science: From 1,693 Soles to 7,600 Soles

Systems and Computing Engineering: from 1,524 soles to 7,293 soles

Nursing: 1,800 soles to 6,012 soles

Mining Engineering, Metallurgy and Petroleum: 1,600 soles to 7,139 soles

Political Science: From 1,540 Soles to 7,000 Soles

Statistics: 1,500 soles to 7,042 soles

Telecommunication Engineering: 1,637 Sol to 6,500 Sol

Economy: from 1,400 soles to 7,173 soles

National Police Officer: 3,176 soles to 4,354 soles

Electrical Engineering: 1,500 soles to 6,659 soles

Mechanical Engineering: 1,500 soles to 6,720 soles

Right: from 1,700 soles to 6,598 soles

What are the future careers?

The “Study Peru” platform has created a list of 7 professional careers that will have the best job demand in the next years:

robotic engineering

Biotechnology

environmental Engineering

digital marketing

information technology engineering

nursing

Engineering in Mechatronics.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is considered to be a chat system based on the GPT-3 artificial intelligence language model, which is developed by the company OpenAI. It is a model with over 175 million parameters, and has been trained with large amounts of text to perform language-related tasks from translation to text generation.

An artificial intelligence is trained based on text, questions are asked and information is added, so that the system, based on improvements over time, is “trained” to automatically perform the designed task.