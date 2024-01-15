These are the games taking place on April 1 in Las Mayores (+video)

The 2024 Major League regular season started brilliantly, with every game having a very intense first week and the teams already showing their best versions to compete for places until the postseason.

In this way, a new week and a new month of competition begins in Las Mayores this April 1, so we are going to know what the matchups are for this day.

The first two games on the card are:

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies, 2:20 p.m.

Then, Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Similarly, Miami Marlins will face Los Angeles Angels at 6:40 pm.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers, 6:50 PM

For their part, the Detroit Tigers will face the New York Mets at 7:10 pm.

The Houston Astros begin their series against the Toronto Blue Jays at 8:10 p.m.

Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians 9:40 PM.

Finally, the San Diego Padres will visit the San Luis Cardinals at 9:40 p.m.

Arizona Jingle Bells vs. New York Yankees 9:40 PM.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants.