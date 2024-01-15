65 year old Sharon Stone has adopted an all white look

This year’s post-Oscars party was unique. In fact, for the 16th edition of this little festival. While some celebrities went to the party hosted by Vanity Fair, other stars were invited to a completely different private party in the hills of Los Angeles.

A special evening in Hollywood

as reported us vogueMany celebrities were invited to the estate of Guy Oseary, a well-known Hollywood celebrity agent. And for this 16th party that he organized, the professional saw big things: photos taken by the famous JR, an evening sponsored by Gucci and a show led by Madonna. Yes, you read it right.

Among the stars who were invited and were in attendance, we found Cilliam Murphy, who received an Oscar for Best Actor for his role. oppenheimer, but also Salma Hayek, Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone. For the evening, the 65-year-old actress exuded elegance and chose an all-white look. She wore an immaculate suit, consisting of a silk shirt and a pair of white platform shoes. Just enough to give it some height. A very attractive outfit that will definitely inspire.

A rhinestone look for the Oscars

Just a few hours ago, Sharon Stone was making her mark on the Oscars red carpet. She appeared at the party wearing a stunning strapless long dress with silver rhinestones. A very glamorous dress which highlighted the look of the actress. While she regularly reveals herself naturally on social networks, Sharon Stone also dazzles us with her evening looks. On February 21, for the Berlinale Film Festival in Germany, the actress appeared radiant wearing a white and black dress with a puffy, XXL train. It’s impossible to miss!

Over the years, Sharon Stone has established herself as a cinema icon as well as a red carpet and always glamorous look star. evidence…



