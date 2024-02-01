7 champions meet in miami

The seven contestants who will travel miamitill caribbean series 2024Ready to face the tournament to be held on American soil for the first time since 1991. Lone Depot in Florida City will host winter champions from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Panama, Curaçao and Nicaragua. Those who will participate for the first time.

In the case of Curaçao and Nicaragua they will participate with their national teams rather than the winners of their respective championships.

The event will take place between February 1 and 9, 2024, with a calendar that will be packed as three matches will be held daily, except for the semi-finals and finals.

The two best performers will determine the champion of the competition beginning at 8:00 pm Eastern Time in the United States on February 9.

A luxury edition for the 2024 Caribbean Series

2024 edition of caribbean series He will leave the routine a little. All Latin baseball lovers will be able to concentrate miamiStarting from February 1, 2024.

It’s almost been a year since World Baseball Classic Which made it clear that Londepoparc was a great place to host the Latin countries. Many expats have the opportunity to enjoy their passion in an exotic setting.

The opening match will take place on Thursday morning between Nicaragua and Puerto Rico. That night, the champions of Venezuela and the Dominican Republic will face each other.

Among other important duels we have that Puerto Rico and Mexico will face each other on the second day. The match of the Puerto Ricans and the Dominicans is scheduled for the night of February 3, while February 4 will be a great day for the people of Isla del Encanto and Venezuelans as a prelude to the duel between Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The semi-finals will be held on February 8 and the curtain will fall the next day.

Complete events calendar available Here,