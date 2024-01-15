A European startup founded in just a few months becomes competition to Silicon Valley giants

Mistral AI’s Arthur Mensch, a former Google employee, leads an innovative approach to AI from Paris. (Reuters/Toby Melville)

within the competitive world of artificial intelligence ,Aye, Mistral AIA startup based in Paris And within barely nine months of its inception, it is entering a field dominated by giants silicon ValleyDefying expectations with a valuation of over $2 billion.

The company, led by ceo 31 years old, arthur menschformer employee of Googlehas attracted global attention, especially after the partnership was announced Microsoftwhich will integrate the new model of Aye Of Mistral AI As an option for developers in your cloud service Bluechanging the landscape of artificial intelligence With innovative proposals for efficiency and accessibility.

menschWith its co-founders, timothy lacroix And Guillaume Lamplwho worked in the former laboratory artificial intelligence Of meta platform In Parishe prepared Mistral AI On the basis that it is not necessary to work extensively to achieve excellence in this field artificial intelligence, “I always regretted that it did not happen big tech In Europe“, Said mensch till Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in the office of Mistral AI In Paris, ,I think this is our chance to become,

Mistral AI’s partnership with Microsoft could fundamentally change the current artificial intelligence environment. (Reuters/Dado Ruvik)

This approach has resonated across the industry, attracting significant investment of over $500 million from capital Andreessen HorowitzAnd not just forming strategic partnerships Microsoftbut also with sales force And NVIDIAThe latter is a manufacturer of graphics processing units (gpu) is the most powerful used to build communication systems Aye like mistral,

Launch of its model Aye, mistral largeMarked before and after in the technological race by demonstrating reasoning capabilities in comparison to advanced models such as GPT-4 Of OpenAI And gemini ultra Of Google, but at a much lower cost, less than the estimated $22 million. This has been a bold statement in the face of cost efficiency comments Sam Altman, ceo Of OpenAIWho noted that training their biggest models cost anywhere from $50 to $100 million.

The company has attracted attention not only for its capital efficiency but also for its philosophy Offers many of its AI systems as open source software, allowing greater control and customizability by users and developers. “We want to be the most capital efficient company in the world Aye“, Said mensch, “This is the reason for our existence.”

Mistral AI partnered not only with Microsoft but also with powerhouses like Salesforce and Nvidia, increasing its influence in AI. (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

arthur mensch Combines its technical vision with a friendly character and a sporting spirit, characteristics that move away from traditional stereotypes ceo In the technology sector. With a solid academic background in mathematics and machine learning from some of the most prestigious schools France, mensch It has always tried to improve efficiency in each of its projects, a passion that has clearly transferred Mistral AI,

The company emerges in a context where there is competition to lead the sector artificial intelligence Concerns about tech monopolies are intense and growing. decision of mensch venture outside the scope of big tech Creating a relevant European alternative in Aye This marks a turning point in the conversation about innovation and diversity in the region.

For eric boydCorporate Vice President of Forum Aye Of Microsoft, mistral This represents an interesting test of how far intelligent engineering can take security systems. Aye, “Where else can you go?” he asked, “that remains to be seen.” WSJ.

mission of Mistral AIBeyond challenging the technology giants with innovative and accessible models, resonates with a deep desire arthur mensch And its co-founders: Turning Europe into an indispensable actor on the world stage of technology artificial intelligencePortraying a promising horizon for the region in this era of rapid digital growth.