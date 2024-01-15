A lone killer whale killed a great white shark in less than two minutes and it was all caught on video

Centro Studi Squali / Ariana Di Bari

A pair of killer whales working together have been killing white sharks off a stretch of the South African coast since at least 2017, plundering the sharks’ nutrient-rich liver and throwing away the rest.

By: CNN

Scientists are trying to understand the hunting approach that has driven sharks away from parts of the coast around Cape Town, and now research has revealed a surprising new twist in the behavior that could mean what for the marine ecosystem. Might give clues about it. General.

Scientists last year watched how one of the hunters, a male orca known as Starboard, single-handedly killed a 2.5-meter-long juvenile white shark over a two-minute period.

“Over two decades of annual trips to South Africa, I observed the profound impact these killer whales have on the local great white shark population. Dr. Primo Micarelli, a marine biologist at the Center for Shark Studies and the University of Siena in Italy, who was aboard one of the two ships, said, “It was unforgettable to see a great white shark passing by our boat to starboard ” Investigators observed the attack.

Killer whale vs. white shark: New study reveals surprising hunting strategy

