Goals and Motivations of the Galician Ophthalmology Resident

Originally from La Coruña, although very romantically linked to Ortigüera, Elia by Esteban MacineiraFourth year ophthalmology resident Santiago University Hospital Complex (CHUS), is a business professional and passionate about the clinical-surgical field, but also passionate about his work as a researcher and teacher. the girl has won III Assomega Ophthalmology Scholarship Professor Garcia SanchezWhich is sponsored by Meiji, provides 2,000 euros for a two-month stay San Carlos Clinical Hospital of MadridIn particular, in the Ophthalmology Service directed by a member of the Board of Directors of the Galician Doctors Association (Asomega, Julian Garcia Feijoo, Elia practices her profession with the belief that everything that is learned, researched and put into practice revolves around the patient.

Why did you study medicine and what influenced your decision to choose ophthalmology?

I actually decided to study medicine in my first year of high school. That year I studied in the United States and I was lucky to have some health science teachers who knew how to pass on their love of medicine to us. The personalities of my mother and my grandmother always serve as inspiration. Regarding the choice of ophthalmology, I can blame Professor Rodriguez Ares, although perhaps he does not remember the fourth-year student who followed him into the operating room to see his first corneal transplant. That day I came home with a decision. The internship I did in La Coruña in the sixth year of my degree also helped solidify this idea. I believe that ophthalmology is a very pivotal and dynamic specialty, combining the clinical part with surgery, although some may argue, this is the most beautiful.

At the beginning of his residency he was already at the Madrid Clinic. Why have you decided to repeat? What do you expect from this new experience?

It was a great experience, not only because it is a hospital of the highest level in ophthalmology, but also because the quality of treatment and teaching I received there was transformative. My service has given me the opportunity to visit the Mobility Unit of the Madrid Clinic again, now that the end of my residency is approaching, and I hope to make the most of the experience, consolidate concepts and delve deeper into this field. I will come down, now a different perspective..

Last year he stayed in Mexico. Are you considering repeating the experience outside Spain?

My experience at the Hospital for Blindness (APEC) was very enriching, and without a doubt I believe that all those opportunities to go out and see how things are done in other places are very positive and Professional level also opens the mind a lot. , Yes, I would consider doing other training stays outside Spain in the future.

Would you like to pursue your profession in Galicia at all costs or are you prepared for any situation?

I’m not really closed off to anything. It is true that we Galicians owe a lot to our land, and we are also lucky to have a high-level ophthalmology school, so, both personally and professionally, practicing in Galicia would be a great opportunity.

What area would you like to specialize in and why?

All areas of ophthalmology are fascinating to me and I can see myself dedicating myself to any of them. I feel particularly attracted to pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, perhaps because of the impact we can have on the patient who still has his or her whole life ahead of him and because it encompasses all the other branches to some extent. The rotation with Dr. Rosario Gómez de Liano, who knew how to convey to me his passion for this specialty, was very inspiring.

“I am particularly attracted to pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, perhaps because it encompasses all the other branches”







Do you opt for clinical, research or teaching, or do you aspire to be able to cover all three?

I believe that to be a complete professional you have to play all suits. The clinic is the reason we get into it, but research is essential to providing the best therapeutic options to our patients, developing protocols based on scientific evidence, and being able to constantly ‘audit ourselves’, which in the end The way is improvement. On the other hand, I consider the connection between medicine and teaching to be undeniable. The number of professionals who attend our training is countless as soon as they enter the doors of the Faculty. I have always believed that all knowledge implies a duty to transmit it, and in Santiago I am fortunate to be part of a service with a great tradition in both teaching and research.

With the perspective that R4 gives you, what advice would you give to young people who are considering starting medical studies?

May they never lose hope and may they never forget that we owe it to our patients. In the end, our profession is a long distance race, but what it returns to us is priceless.

What is your biggest business dream?

To be able to reach one’s maximum potential and thereby contribute a tiny grain of sand.