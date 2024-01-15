The “primitive” Maradiaga did not travel to Choluteca; admitted to a clinic

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Ramon Enrique “Primitivo” Maradiaghas created fear of the day within the team of upnfm wolvesWhere the strategist has not been able to travel with his team to Choluteca, where they will face this Monday Produce for the ninth day of Completion 2024, As per the report received la prensa newspaper, Teacher primitive maradiaga He finished training this Sunday, where he blocked his starting XI and called for a duel against Carpenter.

Live: Victoria vs Olympia is already being played; lion for the record

However, after technical negotiations, the Honduran helmsman began to feel discomfort. he felt dizzy and faintedSo the club’s medical staff assisted him and when there was no improvement, they took him to a healthcare centre.

The situation has become a bit complicated and that is why they have decided to conduct some drastic tests. to Ramon Maradiaga So that the depth of his suffering would be greater than would prevent him from directing Monday’s duel.

Replacement of Ramon Maradiaga