A look at their love story

This rumor was spreading for several months. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have actually divorced. “People” magazine confirmed the news on Friday, March 8, while the actress may have filed a divorce request in July 2023. It was finalized in France last month. The Israeli-American star’s representative says both former lovers are only focused on one thing: the well-being of their children. Aleph, 12, and his daughter Amalia, 7,

According to a source close to the couple interviewed by Paris Match, it is for them that the actress may have agreed to come and live in Paris, where the family is based. When rumors of the couple’s separation first surfaced, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied continued to be seen together. “She wants the transition to be smooth for her children,” a relative told “People.” “She and Ben love their children and are both committed to being the best parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”

A visit to the set of “Black Swan”

Hence the marriage of the actress and choreographer lasted for 11 years. In 2010, they met on the set of the film “Black Swan”. With them, Natalie Portman discovered ballet and prepared herself as best she could for the project, which brought her her first Oscar in 2011. That same year, the star became the mother of little Aleph, who followed Tuesday a few months later. ,

