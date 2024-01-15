Rosales breaks the agreement with María Corina and the Unitary Platform and registers his candidacy

Electoral expert journalist Eugenio Martínez reported through his account on the platform

As of Martínez’s publication, the CNE allowed 12 candidates to be nominated for the presidency.They were all men, the last one to register was Rosales, who seemed like one of the most likely opposition figures to take part in the electoral contest.

Journalists such as Vladimir Villegas, Orlando Avendano and Egli González-Lobato confirmed the information through their social networks. So far, Un Nuevo Tiempo has not commented on the candidacy of the Julian politician.

Those who managed to participate in the presidential election included Nicolás Maduro, Luis Eduardo Martínez, Antonio Acari, Juan Carlos Alvarado, Daniel Ceballos, Benjamin Rousseau, Javier Bertucci, José Brito, Claudio Fermín, Luis Ratti, Enrique Márquez and Manuel Rosales. Are.

The card of the Democratic Unity Table was not accepted by the electoral body, which is why it failed to register the candidate Corina YorisWho was chosen as the replacement for Maria Corina Machado.

The Unitary Platform condemned through a publication on its social network X that they were never allowed to register their candidate in the presidential elections.

With only 30 minutes left for the application period to end, we have never been allowed entry. The opposition coalition wrote, a large number of people want to vote to bring change in Venezuela through the power of vote.

The opposition coalition had sent a letter to the CNE requesting that the application period be extended by three days. However, the request was rejected by the organization.

