A major hearing was arranged for three people arrested in connection with the semi-submersible being found with 3.2 tonnes of drugs. Security news

In a room of the Community Surveillance Unit (UVC) of Esmeraldas, a flagrant delicto hearing was held for three citizens of Colombian nationality, who were arrested with a semi-submersible in which they were supposed to transport 3.2 tons of substances subject to control. Had been.

Victor O., 35 years old; Jose C., 46 years old, and Arlene G., 41 years old, were transported from Naval Coast Guard Subcommand to UVC at approximately 4:00 pm this Saturday, January 20.

Semi-submersible with 3.2 tons of drugs detected 32 nautical miles off the coast of Esmeraldas

A strong police guard protected the detainees after they boarded the coast guard boat Isla Marchena in the port of Esmeraldas.

The three men were aboard a semi-submersible, which was detected by members of a security block composed of Ecuadorian armed forces and police. The ship was 32 nautical miles off the coast of Esmeraldas and just four nautical miles from the maritime boundary between Ecuador and Colombia.

161 large packages and one small package were found on the boat, approximately 18 meters long, in which about 3.2 tonnes of medicines were stored.

Each package was numbered with reflective paint and packed in black jute bags and other security protections.

Agents of the Prosecutor’s Office and Anti-Narcotics Units carried out the corresponding procedure to determine the origin and route of the seized drugs. The semi-submersible was placed in the custody of the Coast Guard subcommand.

According to the armed forces, this type of seaplane can cover a range of more than 4,000 nautical miles. Among its characteristics is that it is fifteen meters long with four 75 HP (horsepower) engines. Its capacity is to transport three to four tonnes of cocaine hydrochloride. (yo)