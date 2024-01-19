Who is Addison Rae’s Israeli music producer boyfriend Omar Fedhi? The TikToker’s 23-year-old girlfriend has written songs for Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi, Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey.

It doesn’t have any message tiktok influencer Addison Rae and her boyfriend Omar Fedy have made many style changes since they first stepped into the spotlight — both as a couple and individually.

TikTok influencer Addison Rae wearing makeup from her makeup brand Item Beauty. Photo: Instagram

While you will remember the man of opinion red haired The punk rocker accompanying her on the red carpet, looks like she’s changed up her look after being spotted last year with significantly less hair than before. As reported by HITC, Rae gave the buzz-cut to her boyfriend in early 2023 and she has kept it to herself ever since.

Omar Fedy and Addison Rae together at Paris Fashion Week in 2022. Photo: Getty Images

The pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles this January, and they couldn’t stop smiling, as reported by British media.

Here’s what we know about 23-year-old Israeli native Omar Fedi.

Who is SYTYCD producer Nigel Lithgow suing for sexual harassment?

Omar Fedi is an Israeli record producer and songwriter.

Omar Fedy is known for his guitar playing skills and red hair. Photo: @omerfedifam/Instagram

Fedy is a lyricist. According to his Spotify page, his most recent release was the song “The First Time” by The Kid Laroi last November.

He also co-wrote “Stay” with Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi, which has 2.9 billion streams on the platform, Lil Nas, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy”, Machine Gun Kelly’s “Forget Me Too (featuring Halsey)”, Avril Lavigne’s “Bite Me” and many other hits.

he plays the guitar

Omar Fedi was born in Israel. Photo: @omerfedifam/Instagram

Fedy is known for his guitar skills.

He said in an interview with Baz Luhrmann for Interview Magazine in 2022 elvis The director even told him, “Young legend! I knew you would be there with your guitar!”

Who is Justin Bieber’s controversial father Jeremy?

How long have Addison Rae and Omar Fedy been together?

Omar Fedy and Addison Rae made their relationship “Instagram official” in August 2021. Photo: @omerfedifam/Instagram

Although they didn’t go Instagram official until August 2021, People reported that rumors of their relationship began spreading a month earlier when Rae was seen attending a Machine Gun Kelly concert at which Fedee was performing.

She attended the event Megan Fox And kourtney kardashian , according to the magazine. A few days later, Rae and Fedy were seen grocery shopping at the upscale Erewhon Market in West Hollywood.

How did Addison Rae meet Omar Faydi?

Bacha Laroi, for whom Omar Fedi has set records, says that may have been the reason why Addison Rae and Omar Fedi made it in the first place. Photo: FilmMagic