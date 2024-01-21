A man tries to break into Taylor Swift’s residence in New York

New York police on Saturday arrested a man who tried to break into singer Taylor Swift’s home in Manhattan. This is not the first such incident of targeting an American pop star.

The man was apprehended after police received a report of a disoriented person attempting to enter a residence. It was revealed that the suspect was already known before the courts for disturbing public order.

Authorities did not specify whether the intruder would be charged with attempted theft, nor whether Taylor Swift was present at her residence at the time of the incident.

This is not the first time that people have tried to enter the singer’s house. In July 2022, a man made threats over the intercom, warning that he would harm Taylor Swift if she and the star could not “get together”. That same year, another man entered Taylor Swift’s New York residence with his vehicle. The man refused to accompany emergency services until he met the singer.

At least three such attempts have already taken place in 2021, 2019 and 2016. Taylor Swift faced “stalkers” at her other residences as well.