A new beginning for Japan Airlines: Its first A350-1000 enters commercial service

On January 24, Japan Airlines launched the first commercial service of its new Airbus A350-1000 on the Tokyo Haneda-New York JFK route. The second unit (JA02WJ) is ready for delivery on January 26 and is expected to begin operations in February.

Flight JL 006, operated by JA01WJ, was carrying 209 passengers. The aircraft took off from Terminal 3 of Tokyo-Haneda Airport at 11:40 and landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport at 09:31. The aircraft has the “Airbus A350-1000” logo on the rear.

Japan Airlines’ first A350-1000 was delivered on December 23, 2023. This model will replace the Boeing 777-300ER on long-haul missions to the United States and Europe.

The aircraft has a seating capacity of 239 in a four-class configuration, representing the second least dense A350-1000 cabin layout on the market. The unit also includes new First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy products.

A third A350-1000 (JA03WJ) is expected to be introduced later this year and the aircraft will be deployed on a second international route between Tokyo Haneda and Dallas/Fort Worth. In October 2023, Japan Airlines ordered 18 Airbus A350-900 and 13 Airbus A350-1000 to renew its widebody fleet and retire the Boeing 777. The first A350-900 was received on September 1, 2019.

