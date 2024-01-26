Crisis of specialization in family medicine in Spain. Challenges and…

In recent years, the Spanish health system has faced a growing and worrying challenge: a lack of expertise and a shortage of family doctors. This situation, marked by an aging medical workforce and a shortage of new specialists, jeopardizes the quality and accessibility of primary care in Spain. The diagnosis of this problem is clear, but the solutions are complex and require a multi-pronged and urgent approach. Moreover, this crisis not only impacts care in urban areas, but also exacerbates deficiencies in rural areas, where access to health care is already limited.

Current scenario: a worrying future

Spain is facing an acute shortage of family doctors, a reality marked by the imminent retirement of many professionals and inadequate absorption of new specialists. Projections indicate that this imbalance will worsen in the coming years, which could seriously compromise primary care, a fundamental pillar of the health system. This imbalance affects not only direct medical care, but also the training of future professionals, as family physicians play an important role in educating and mentoring residents.

Continuous Training: Responding to the Challenge

In such a situation, continuous training emerges as an important solution. Programs such as semFYC’s online continuing training Master in Emergency Situations, Emergency Situations and Continuing Care provide family doctors with a valuable opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills. This training not only enriches your professional profile, but also contributes to improving the quality of medical care delivered to patients. Additionally, these continuing education programs allow physicians to stay up to date with medical and technological advancements, which is essential in a rapidly evolving field.

Shortage of experts and working conditions

Another important aspect is the relationship between the shortage of specialists and working conditions. Job demands and limitations on resources and support have discouraged many young doctors from choosing family medicine as a specialism, further exacerbating the crisis. Long work hours, administrative burdens, and the pressure of caring for large numbers of patients are factors that contribute to the decline in attractiveness of this specialty.

Medical education and MIR system improvement

The MIR (Resident Internal Medicine) system in Spain, which is responsible for training specialists, has suffered cuts and changes, which have negatively impacted the availability of family doctors. It is important to reevaluate and reform this system to ensure adequate and quality supply of specialist physicians in primary care. The lack of investment and lack of quality of MIR training could have long-term consequences, not only in primary care but throughout the Spanish health system.

Short and long term measures: What is being done?

The Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities have implemented several measures to confront the crisis. However, many of these solutions have been criticized for their short-term focus. It is necessary to develop a comprehensive strategy that meets the immediate and future needs of the health system. Short-term measures such as hiring foreign doctors and delaying retirement should be complemented by long-range policies that ensure the sustainability of the system.

Voices of the Professionals: Perspectives and Warnings

Medical professionals, through their experiences and observations, provide valuable perspective on this crisis. Their warnings and recommendations should be taken into account to develop effective and sustainable solutions. Active participation of practitioners in planning and decision making is important to ensure that the steps taken are realistic and effectively address the needs of the sector.

ways to follow

The specialization crisis in family medicine in Spain is a multidimensional problem that requires equally complex solutions. It is imperative to act with determination to protect the health and well-being of the population, from continuous training to the improvement of the MIR system, through the improvement of working conditions and the implementation of long-term strategies. The commitment of all actors in the health system, including governments, educational institutions and medical professionals, is essential to overcome this challenge and ensure a healthy future for everyone in Spain.

