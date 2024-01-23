The case of several Cubans in Mexico waiting for CBP One entry into the United States

In a shocking video spread through social networks, a group of Cubans share the living conditions they face while waiting for their appointment with CBP One in Mexico.

Although they chose not to reveal their exact living space, the expats give a detailed look at the tiny room they now call home. In this compact space, they have made improvised beds, organized their personal belongings and even managed to set up a modest kitchen area.

Showing the small but functional space, one of the group members commented: “Here we cook, here we live, with food, we cook. “We’re making meat.”

Responses in the comments to the publication, shared by journalist Mario Vallejo on his Facebook profile, reflect the diversity of opinions. One commentator living in Cuba expressed: “They are there for a purpose, but the truth is they are a thousand times better off here and when they get there there is no way to talk, bless.”

Another participant in the discussion agrees and adds a reflection on the future of these immigrants: “I hope that they will come and start fighting for their future with optimism, and not like many people who come and do nothing. They just complain and hate this country.” Referring to the United States.

Satisfaction is also present in the comments that this story has generated, because it is clear that, despite the small space, these three Cubans enjoy conditions that are currently difficult to achieve in Cuba.

other experiences

Recently, another Cuban awaiting his appointment with CBP One shared a positive story. Iván Chito Mora Cabrera, who describes himself as an activist for human rights in Cuba, excitedly revealed in a live broadcast on Facebook that he has found work in a carpentry and joinery shop in Mexico. In his own words, this achievement is one of the best days of his life.

However, the arrest of six Cuban migrants by Mexican authorities last Friday makes the opposite reality clear. The men were released on a bus in Moloacán, a municipality in the state of Veracruz. They were part of a group of 313 people of various nationalities, including Cuba, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Bangladesh, China, Ecuador and Nicaragua.