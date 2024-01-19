A promising clinical study shows the effectiveness of a therapy against a type of pancreatic tumor

Treatment focuses on radioligand-targeted therapy that uses radiation to treat tumor cells with minimal toxicity to healthy cells.



A clinical trial in which scientists participated Val d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO)in the city of barcelonademonstrated Effectiveness one of Treatment to slow the growth of Neuroendocrine tumors in the pancreas and gastrointestinal tract.

study, which was presented Gastrointestinal Cancer Congress of the American Society of Medical Oncology in San Francisco (United States), Focuses on targeted therapy radioligands, who uses radiation to treat tumor cells with minimum poisoning For Healthy cells.

Researchers tested these radiopharmaceuticals in patients with Advanced gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. This type of cancer originates from Neuroendocrine cells throughout the bodywho is in charge of release hormones into the blood in response to Excitation of the nervous system.

gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (in the pancreas or other gastrointestinal parts) are considered Fatal But the slow growthAlthough some have Rapid progression and poor prognosisAnd it is also diagnosed Advanced stage.

promising results of research

Result of new study show that, with this Treatment As first line treatmentImproves progression-free survival in patients newly diagnosedThis results in an increased amount of time during and after treatment in which the cancer does not grow or spread further.

he participated in the trial 226 newly diagnosed patients with this type advanced tumors Grades 2 and 3. participants who received radiopharmaceutical They arrived 22.8 months progress freein front of 8.5 months for patients who were treated with it.

This study evaluated it for the first time Effectiveness More about this therapy was presented Gastrointestinal Cancer Congress of the American Society of Medical OncologyWhich is celebrated from 18 to 20 January San Francisco.

he attended the trial Jaime CapdevilaMedical oncologist at Val d’Hebron University Hospital and senior researcher in the VHIO Gastrointestinal and Endocrine Tumor Group.

Although they are rare tumorsIts incidence increased more than 500% There has been a need for this for the last three decades additional treatment For newly diagnosed patients Advanced or inactive disease.

“At present, there is no first line therapy universally accepted for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor Well differentiated, high grade,” highlighted Capdevila, who in turn defended the benefits of its Radioligand therapy. Additionally, they reported that the results “represent a potential change in clinical practice”. Treat these patients.