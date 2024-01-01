Carpenter returns to Cardinals on one-year deal

San Luis – The Cardinals announced they have signed free agent infielder and former club member Matt Carpenter to a one-year contract.
Carpenter, 38, was selected by St. Louis in the 2009 amateur draft and debuted in the majors in 2011. In 11 seasons with the Cardinals, he was called to three All-Star Games, in 2013, 2014, and 2016.
Carpenter, who bats left-handed, has a career slash line of .260/.367/.451 with 175 home runs, 644 RBI, 1,225 hits, and an OPS of .818 in 1,452 games played.
After leaving St. Louis in 2022, Carpenter got off to a strong start that year with the Yankees, hitting .305 with a 1.138 OPS and 15 homers in 47 games before being injured. He spent the 2023 campaign with San Diego and had strong performances over the final two months of the season, posting a .974 OPS and .500 on-base percentage, although he played sparingly. The veteran was traded to Atlanta during the winter meetings in December and then released, making him a free agent.
Carpenter was a member of the last Cardinals team to reach the World Series in 2013 and played seven games with St. Louis as a rookie in 2011, the last time the club won.
