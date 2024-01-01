Carpenter returns to Cardinals on one-year deal

After leaving St. Louis in 2022, Carpenter got off to a strong start that year with the Yankees, hitting .305 with a 1.138 OPS and 15 homers in 47 games before being injured. He spent the 2023 campaign with San Diego and had strong performances over the final two months of the season, posting a .974 OPS and .500 on-base percentage, although he played sparingly. The veteran was traded to Atlanta during the winter meetings in December and then released, making him a free agent.