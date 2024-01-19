What is the lowest calorie popcorn?

it 19 January is celebrated on popcorn dayA date that has given some brands the opportunity to start promotions to taste it Breakfast, However, for those looking for take care of your dietYou need to know who has it Less caloriesBecause this will help them maintain their diet.

Both the brand and the cinema have launched a wide variety popcorn flavorBecause apart from the classic Saltyis also from enchiladasUntil sweets, Likewise, there are eccentric flavors that attract attention for their incredible combinations, however, the more ingredients they contain, the more calories and saturated fat they can contain, so it is important to know which one is the healthiest. .

keep reading:

Make some Takis Fuego popcorn with the easiest recipe, just like in the movies

Cinemax will be giving away free popcorn this weekend: you just have to meet this requirement

There is a wide variety of popcorn flavors Photo: File

How many calories are in popcorn?

According to nutritionists, one of Breakfast Ahead Healthy are to be included in the diet Popcorn, this product is low in caloriesIs fiber and very little fatBecause one portion of this snack contains:

31 calories

1 gram fiber

1 gram protein

6 grams carbohydrates

1 gram fiber

1 mg sodium

0.07 grams sugar

However, by adding another component, such as butter, Cheese, Salt, candy or any other DressingCalories increase, for example, in the case of butter. contains 192 caloriesThat’s twice as much as a serving, and 15 grams of fat, which is five times more than that alone.

Natural homemade popcorn has fewer calories Photo: Pixabay

What is the popcorn that has the fewest calories?

The best choice for healthy popcorn is natural, especially homemade popcorn, as store-bought popcorn contains saturated fat. To make these at home, you just need a few ingredients. olive oil And corn kernels, cover and stir until everything is combined. If you want, add a little salt to taste.