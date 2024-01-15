A recent study – Ensenem de Ciência warns that Earth’s seventh mass extinction has begun

land It has seen a changing history throughout its development. for several thousand millions Of YearThere have been changes that have given rise to that house today we know, One of the most influential events that marked the evolution of life on Earth mass extinctionThe cataclysmic events that mark the events before and after each era, But what if I told you that the seventh mass extinction is about to happen? Let’s address this.

To start, what causes mass extinction on the planet?

1. Ordovician-Silurian Extinction (440 million years ago):

This extinction, considered the second most severe extinction in history, wiped out approximately 85% of marine species. It is believed that the main cause was a series of glaciations that led to falling sea levels and drastic changes in global temperatures.

2. Late Devonian Extinction (375 million years ago):

This extinction, also known as the Frasnian–Famennian crisis, wiped out approximately 75% of the species. This has been attributed to a combination of factors, including volcanic events, climate change, and the presence of new species competing with existing species.

3.Permian-Triassic Extinction (252 million years ago):

The largest mass extinction in history, known as the Great Dying, destroyed approximately 96% of marine species and 70% of land species. It is believed that the main cause was a series of massive volcanic eruptions, which released toxic gases into the atmosphere, causing tremendous global warming and ocean acidification.

4.Triassic-Jurassic Extinction (201 million years ago):

This extinction destroyed about 76% of the species. This has been attributed to a combination of factors including asteroid impacts, volcanic events, and climate change.

5.Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction (66 million years ago):

The last major extinction, and the most famous, occurred at the end of the Cretaceous period, 65 million years ago. This apocalyptic event is what we all know as the event that wiped out all the dinosaurs and many other groups of animals, making mammals the dominant animal on the planet.

6. Extinction never before recorded

To be precise, a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California Riverside (UCR) and Virginia Tech A lot of intrigue has unfolded in the history of extinction. Study shows 550 million years agoDuring the Ediacaran period, populations declined in a manner similar to other mass extinctions. It is estimated that around 80% of Ediacaran faunaWhat is believed to be the first complex multicellular life form on the planet disappeared during this event, leaving a void. fossil record This has puzzled scientists for years and they still don’t know File this as an official or flat mass deletion, we leave it at that,

And what could have been the reason for this alleged extinction?

Researchers believe that the main reason for this was the lack of oxygen in the oceans. geological record Show that during that period, oxygen levels dropped significantlycreating a hostile environment for most creatures Ediacaran, Only such species are adapted to environments with low oxygen content, e.g. tube worms and some spongeswere able to survive this drastic change environmental conditions.

So, are we experiencing the seventh human-caused extinction?

This new discovery makes us think that the Earth is not immune from extinction. Mass extinction is a reality that has marked its history and could happen again if not We take immediate measures, With all the human activities we are generating, deforestation, climate change and more extreme events, It is a call to action, a warning that invites us to reflect. About our impact now on the planet Take measures to protect biodiversity.

future of land It is in our hands. It’s up to us to decide if we want to be that generation This marks the beginning of the “seventh” mass extinction (Anthropocene) or the generation that saved biodiversity and protected our planet for future generations. He Time is passing, the decision is ours.