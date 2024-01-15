According to the French press, PSG will counterattack Real Madrid with Vinicius to replace Mbappe

AndPSG has already admitted that Mbappé will end up in real madrid On next July 1. Now they have to find a footballer to bridge the huge gap that he is going to leave and that has led to several names coming forward which has come to the fore in the media.

Vinicius is one of the latest developments to appear in the pool of many French journalists. According to this information, however, the Brazilian forward will be in the sights of PSG everyone is aware Today Real Madrid does not seem ready to negotiate the sale of the footballer.

However, in France they believe that if P.S.G. makes an offer Unacceptable to Florentino, he would consider operation. french team wants a star To eliminate the tremendous disappointment that French fans have had with the departure of Kylian and Vinicius and Vinicius meets the conditions they are looking for.

he is young, plays Same situation as Mbappé And its arrival will have a global impact. To this we should also add that gotta give it back A blow for Real Madrid, something that always motivates the French club even more.

Proposal for Lamin Yamal

MARCA revealed a few days ago that Barcelona would have rejected 200 million offer By PSG’s Lamine Yamal. This confirms that the French team is looking for a footballer to play by any band And it can be complemented with Mbappé. Now we have to wait to know whether the information coming from France about Vinicius is true or not.