66% of people are more concerned about their health and well-being

Following the worldwide pandemic and health crisis, 66% of people worldwide pay more attention to their health and personal well-being than before. In this regard, four out of ten consumers say that eating well, exercising and saving money are part of their priorities.

Data extracted from study Mindshare Wellness Revolutionthe one who reveals it 72% of consumers claim to live a very healthy lifestyle And believe that they have enough knowledge to protect themselves from COVID-19. In addition, there are more and more people who take into account their well-being, both physical and mental. Without going any further, one in every £16 goes towards well-being-related expenses.

One of the consequences of the global lockdown was that consumers had increased time to focus on work-life balance, giving them more time to develop healthy habits. Two years later, People keep looking for ways to avoid future health problemsFrom dietary changes to the use of wearable devices to track health and keep health insurance costs down.

According to this research, 73% of global consumers say they are trying to stay healthy by spending more time at home And assure that it is now the public’s responsibility to stay safe Covid. During the pandemic, many people were forced to seek health care through digital means and adopted telemedicine, a trend that continues to grow.

In this investigation, 42% of those interviewed said that if they were sick in the future, they would be more likely to go to a teledoctor Instead of going to the doctor’s office. 42% of people are understanding what the metaverse is and with the increase in time spent online, expect a future with innovative virtual care solutions.

People are also joining health and wellness communities to improve their conditions. After a period where physical exercise classes were held streaming Or socially distant practices during confinement today Joining groups working on outdoor group exercise or online wellness is becoming increasingly popular.Because consumers want to maintain the feeling of working with others to improve their health.

Studies show that 45% of people follow groups on social networks to feel more connected with their community at a local level.L, which confirms this trend. In another sense, 54% of people say the pandemic has made them think differently about their mental health 57% of the world’s population say the new hybrid approach to working life will give them more opportunities to do the things they love.

on the second line, brand can engage consumers more empathetically by offering support such as Initiative to improve financial educationas in the case BBVA and its program ‘financial health’For example, or they may propose associations to generate positive experiences of mental well-being.

Regarding the environment, Globally, 69% of respondents are now more aware of the impact of their actions on the environment. 53% of people agree that if a product is considered sustainable they strongly believe it is better for their health or well-being.

The more sustainable a brand or product is, the more consumers perceive it to be better for their overall well-being, and 65% confirmed that they will continue to use more eco-friendly products Because of the health and sustainability benefits associated with its brand promise and commitment post-pandemic. Finally, the study makes clear that there is an increased disapproval towards brands that claim to be healthy, but in reality they are. green washing To take advantage.