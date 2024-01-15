A Russian court ordered preventive detention against a freelance journalist for ties to Alexei Navalny’s NGO

Antonina Favorskaya stands in a glass cell in a courtroom at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, March 29. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

A Moscow court ordered preventive gel against the journalist Antonina FavorskayaFrom independent Russian media sleeping visionBy “Participation in an extremist organization” because of its relationship with Anti Corruption FoundationNGO led by dead rival Alexey Navalny,

Judge Elena Lenskaya The Basmanny court in Moscow determined this in a session held behind closed doors. Journalists will remain in preventive custody till May 28As reported by the news agency TASS,

Favorskaya was detained on Wednesday shortly after leaving Sakharovo prison, where she spent ten days under administrative arrest Police accused of disobedience In the context of the demonstrations in Russia after Navalny’s death.

Specifically, he was charged under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code. During his detention, His home and the homes of two other journalists, Alexandra Astakhova and Anastasia Musatova, were searched.Within the framework of the same case.

Favorskaya covered all of Navalny’s trials and recorded the rival’s last video before he died in a remote Arctic prison last February while serving a sentence for extremism.

A woman holds candles and a portrait of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (Reuters/Nacho Doce)

In another order, regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kiev reported that it was forced to cut electricity in several areas after what A new wave of massive Russian bombings The country damaged three thermal power plants, and called for more help from its Western allies.

On the other hand, One civilian killed, one injured in drone attack in MyrivskaA city in the Dnipropetrovsk region in southern Ukraine, Governor Serguei Lysak said.

In eastern Russia, one civilian was killed and two were injured after a Ukrainian drone crashed into a residential building in Belgorod, a city near the border, said the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

In the past weeks, Moscow has stepped up its attacks against Ukraine and especially its energy infrastructureIn response to Kiev’s attacks on Russian border areas.

In his daily report, Russian military confirms it attacked energy infrastructure at nightAnd also Ukrainian “anti-aircraft defense” with missiles, mainly hypersonic, and drones.

Total, Ten Ukrainian areas were targeted by the shelling and six people, including a child, were injured.The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced.

Ukrainian forces have claimed to have shot down most of the 99 missiles and drones launched by Russia against this former Soviet republic that was invaded by Moscow in February 2022.

The Russian military usually launches missiles or drones against its neighbor almost every night, but in general the number of bombings is usually low.

Ukraine reports it has been forced to cut power to several areas due to Russian bombing (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

national director UkraineErgo He reported that he saw “Forced to immediately cut off power till night“Three areas for one”lack of production capacityof electricity after a “massive attack” by Russia.

The operator had already imposed lighter “restrictions” in two other areas after previous bombings.

Energy supplier DTEK said three thermal plants were damaged, but did not specify the locations of the facilities.

“Occupiers attacked three DTEK thermal power plants. The equipment was seriously damaged,” the company regretted in a statement.

Total, The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said it had cut power to seven regions. and asked the population “Understanding these temporary difficulties,

,The enemy hopes to sow panic and despair. But we have spent and will spend winters with light and warmth“, Said.

Its head, Minister Guerman Galushchenko, reported “large-scale attacks” against energy production sites in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy.

(With information from Europa Press and AFP)