The value of all currencies in Cuba skyrocketed again

Cubans are becoming poorer every day, as the national currency, with which the regime pays employees, is devaluing day by day in the informal currency market.

independent press media the touch Announced a worrying increase in the value of currencies in Cuba’s informal market. He This March 30, the US dollar rose to 335 CUPWhich means an increase of three pesos from one day to the next.

The euro, a European currency, also set a record this Saturday at 340 pesos, two pesos higher than the previous day. For its part, the freely convertible currency (MLC) is sold at 278 CUP, three pesos higher than the previous day.

All these currencies are setting a record in value in the informal currency exchange market in Cuba and the amazing increase is not by a few cents, but by more than 2 pesos.

These currencies circulating in Cuba are necessary to access services and products. Those who have dollars usually exchange them for Cuban pesos on the unofficial market because the buying and selling price is higher than the official price.

The government assures that inflation in cuba being manipulated in ways like the touch, by social networks and even by the United States government. A few weeks ago they had said that they would intervene in this informal currency market.

People have been waiting for months for inflation to stop, but no change is happening, workers in Cuba are becoming poorer day by day.

