Faculty of Medicine, an option to treat rare diseases

Saturday, March 30, 2024, p. 10

From the time she was 9 months old until she was almost 30, Amalia Rojas lived without knowing why her skin became irritated, dry, and flaky, with uncomfortable itching all the time.

“When I was born, they noticed I had a ‘cap’ on my skin that wouldn’t fall off. They took me to several doctors and asked what I had, but they did not answer: some said it was fish or crocodile skin, or that they had never seen anything like it. I’m from Nogales, Veracruz, and because it’s a small town, they said it could be witchcraft,” says the young woman.

Until she consulted a specialist in rare diseases, she and her family were not able to learn that her condition was lamellar ichthyosis, a disease that has many documented cases in the high mountain region of Veracruz, but which is still Relatively unknown…

After carrying out a series of genetic studies, the specialists treating Amalia recommended that she use lots of skin creams, hydrate herself as much as possible, eat a healthy diet and get a little exercise. This way she has been able to deal with the itching and dryness that has been troubling her since childhood.

Despite all the difficulties, knowing the name of her condition and how to treat it has given her a different and more optimistic outlook on herself and her future.

“It’s good to know about it and not be put off. My sister had tests to look for the diseased gene and she came back ‘clean’. “It makes me happy that their kids can be born healthy, and it makes me happy too, if at some point I wanted to get married, to know if I could have a baby and my baby would be okay,” she says simply. Defines.

Cases like Amalia’s are treated every day at the Rare Disease Diagnostic Unit (UDER) of the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), whose director, Juan Carlos Zenteno Ruiz, indicated in an interview. Day The center opened its doors in June 2022.