Starlink Space Invasion Map Shows Elon Musk’s True Power

Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed emperor of Mars, is actually the king of low Earth orbit. With more than 50% of all Earth satellites and the undeniable success of its reusable Falcon rocket, there is no debate about that title. The protector of humanity possesses uncontrolled power, which he does not hesitate to use to his own advantage and to the detriment of others when necessary. But, to really appreciate the extent of their invasion of our space for their own monetary interest, you have to watch this view of Starlink satellites in real time for a few minutes.

By L Confidential

Created by Will de Puy – an engineer who works in OpenAI’s video production department – ​​it’s clear and concise, though a little overcrowded with information. But you only have to take one look at the main part, a map of terrifying dynamic red dots that would fit perfectly into the control panel of Darth Vader’s Super Star Destroyer, to understand just how out of control his space invaders have gotten.

unnecessary increase

The contrast with the real-time map recorded in 2021 under these lines is striking. Starlink has grown steadily from the first 120 units in 2019 to 960 in 2020, 1,920 in 2021, 3,840 in 2022, and currently reaches 5,601 operational satellites. and counting. They now also cover Antarctica and the North Pole. SpaceX has requested approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and international organizations to deploy 42,000 Starlinks. This figure represents a huge increase compared to its initial intentions, which had proposed approximately 12,000 satellites.

The Boca Chica, Texas-based company accelerated the 2023 deployment of its second-generation Starlink satellites, known as ‘V2 Mini’, starting with 21 units on February 27, 2023. These satellites are designed to improve the capacity and speed of the Starlink network. Thanks to more powerful antennas capable of handling other frequencies, offering up to four times the capacity of first generation satellites. They also use Hall effect thrusters, a type of ion engine used by the Chinese space station and other probes. These thrusters use electricity to convert a noble gas such as argon or xenon into a jet of electrons that propels the satellite and prevents its eternal orbital fall.

To continue reading, click here.