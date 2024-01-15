Jackson Chourio silenced New York with brilliant fielding

jackson chourio looked great in his debut big league,

This Friday, March 29 at noon New York Mets And milwaukee brewers they faced each other opening day, The initial idea was that they would play on Thursday the 28th. However, the match had to be postponed due to bad weather.

He Citi Field It hosted the first game of a series that would eventually be three. milwaukee He won the first duel with a score of three runs to one. Pitching performed excellently. In fact, the only hit he allowed was Home Run Of starry mars,

jackson chourio debuted in Chief, venezuela possibility Became the first player born in 2004 to participate in mlb,

Jackson Chaurio shines with bat and glove in his MLB debut

jackson chourio He scored 1 out of 3 in his first game big league, The 20-year-old had a hit, walk, stolen base and RBI. He is the first baseball player from his country to achieve all these statistics in his debut mlb, Thus, he has an offensive line of .333/.500/.333 (AVG/OBP/SLG).

Additionally, he had time to show defensive skills, especially with run-saving play.

In the last part of the eighth episode starry mars took a turn against the reliever trevor megill, They got a runner on second base with two outs. He swung a fastball out at 98 mph in a count of two balls and two strikes.

He hit a velocity of 98.1 MPH from the right field zone. According to stackcast There was a 41% chance that the connection would crash. That is a .410 xAVG. However, jackson chourio He used to run the ball backwards all the time. He measured it and jumped at just the right time to catch it hitting the fence. Citi Field,

This is how they stopped him from going in francisco lindor There will be relaxation from intermediate to career. Let’s watch the drama.

Fielding by Jackson Chourio in his MLB debut in a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets

