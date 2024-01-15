A statue! Pachuca sent this message to Salomon Rondon’s call (+Tweet)

For the double FIFA date La Vinotinto has prepared almost everything for its first two matches of the year. During this Friday afternoon, the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) announced the call with 32 footballers called by coach Fernando “Bocha” Batista. Of these, the presence of salomon rondon,

The national team’s leading forward is alive A great moment of his first experience in Mexican football, There Club Pachuca He is so impressed by the performance of the Caracas native that he always takes it into account in every publication on his social networks.

There was no exception to the issue of calling friendly matches in Venezuela. And Tuzos did not miss the opportunity to send A message to Salo for this first call received with the blue and white shirt,

“Our striker Salomon Rondon has been called up by Vinotinto for the duel against Italy and Guatemala on the next FIFA date”The publication notes.

Salomon Rondon, icon of eastern Mexico

Signature Salomon Rondon was a complete success for Pachuca, And both clubs and players have benefited from each other, resulting in positive results in this 2024 Liga MX Clausura tournament.

With 10 games played, Touzos is tied First place in the table with 22 pointsSimilar to Cruz Azul and Monterrey. However, it is worth noting that they are the highest scoring team with 24 goals, which indicates the good performance being experienced by their players.

As for the Vinotinto striker, he has played all the matches to accumulate 836 minutes six goals and two assists, He currently has a scoring streak of two consecutive matches, which he will look to extend this Saturday when he faces Queretaro in matchday 11 of the tournament.