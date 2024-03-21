A young man in Antimano committed a bloody crime when he discovered that his partner was cheating on him with an older woman

The information you need to start your day Subscribe for free!

CISPC Director Douglas Rico announced on social networks that after extensive work, officers of the Homicide Investigation Division have clarified the murder of 69-year-old José Manuel Ramírez, which occurred in Perete Bueno, specifically in the area that Serves as a barber shop. “God is my supplier” was named in the Antimano Parish of Caracas on March 4.

lapatilla.com

Rico explained on Instagram that the investigation of the Scientific Police moved to the intercommunal avenue of Antimeno, where they arrested 25-year-old Cheri Arévalo after determining her responsibility in the crime, since she blindsided the life of Ramírez when He discovered that his wife had been unfaithful to him with a sex surgeon. ,

On the day of the incident, the culprit waited for them to meet him, approached them and after an argument started physically attacking them. He hit Ramirez over the head with a glass bottle and then pulled out a knife, causing multiple injuries, killing the sixty-year-old man, who later fled the scene.

The case was brought to the attention of the 36th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry of the Metropolitan Region of Caracas.