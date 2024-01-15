Nestlé recalls cups bearing Starbucks logo in US; Asks those who have purchased them to return them and they will be refunded. news from mexico

United States – due to concerns about Danger of burns and cutsThe Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced this Nestle USA Approximately 440,000 metal cups bearing the Starbucks logo were recalled from the United States market.

This announcement relates to Four gift edition packs that were on sale during the holidays in 2023.

package includes A Iridescent Ceramic Mug with Metallic Coating With capacities of 11 and 16 ounces (0.3 and 0.5 litres), accompanied by a packet of Starbucks Hot Chocolate and a card.

Courtesy of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers urged to return them due to risk

According to information from EFE, the recall of cups manufactured in China affected approximately 440,500 units.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cups and may return them to the point of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund,” the CPSC said.

comes after the announcement There were at least 12 incidents of overheating or cup breakage, resulting in 10 injuries.Which included nine serious burns or blisters on fingers and hands and a cut on one finger.

Stores like Target and Walmart, as well as the Nexcom chain of military retail stores, offered these gift packs between the period of November 2023 and January 2024, and prices ranged from $10 to $20.

