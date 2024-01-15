Aaron Judge will take a few days off due to wear and tear

TAMPA, FLORIDA — Aaron Judge will take a few days off from training due to some fatigue, which Yankees manager Aaron Boone called “normal wear and tear in the middle of spring.”
Judge ruled out Sunday’s game, the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Braves in the Grapefruit League after two at-bats. Boone said this was part of a plan to give Trent Grisham more playing time.
Because Judge was not in any of the Yankees’ split lineups on Monday, Boone said he did not expect his star hitter to play again until Wednesday against the Red Sox.
“He’s a little tired in the middle of the spring because of all the work he does in the cages and in the back fields,” Boone said Monday in Clearwater, Florida.
After Sunday’s game, Judge said that Boone had planned for his early departure.
“He talked to me before practice,” Judge said. “He said, ‘Hey, I wanted to talk to you. Grish is behind me. Are you okay with two at-bats?’ I said, ‘Dude, what is this, March 10? Whatever you want to do, I’m okay with it.’
Boone said Judge has no problems with his right toe, which he lost for two months last season due to a sprained ligament caused by a collision with a concrete fence at Dodger Stadium.
“I think one thing Aaron has done really well at over the last few years is dealing with trouble and taking care of the little things that he deals with throughout the year,” Boone said. “He handles himself very well and protects himself.”
Judge has appeared in six Grapefruit League games. He had two hits in 14 at-bats (.143), including a double, an RBI, two walks and three runs scored.
Boone added, “I just go over to check on him.” “I know sometimes they do a lot, things you can’t see. Especially with your experienced players, you’ll want to make sure they don’t overdo it this time of year. “At the same time, you obviously have to increase the intensity and get them used to the recovery.”
