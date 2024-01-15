Death in Majorca They condemn the lack of personnel in the legal medical institution

Shortage of staff at the Legal Medical Institute of Palma Back on the table, and this time A family from Binisalem has been completely affectedWho has seen how the slowness of certain bureaucratic processes and the organization of the entity has prolonged over time the painful mourning of the loss of one of its members. Francesc Matteau, the son of the deceased, has condemned thisJoe, along with the rest of his close friends, is involved in a cycle that prevents them from being able to attend his father’s funeral, rites and burial.

“They won’t let us take my father’s body and he died several days ago,” he laments. Francesc, who also lives in Madrid and given the events surrounding the death, has had to extend his stay on the island longer than expected in these cases. ,My father passed away on the night of Thursday-Friday. (7 to 8 March). According to protocol, the autopsy has to be done, but on Friday it could not be done because there was no time,” says Mateu. “On weekends, this is not possible – they work from Monday to Friday – and we had to wait until Monday. Up to this point, everything may seem more or less normal,” he adds. «This Monday the autopsy was done and the judge had to sign the papers to be able to remove his body from the legal medical institution… but he does it at two in the afternoon and at that time they are closed, so They have not been able to give us the dead body.», he says angrily.

Given this, with the help of Funeral home attempts to streamline procedures and process, Company undertakes to participate This Tuesday (March 12) the news is that “it is closed, there will be no one and there will be no service”Some of them are related to the permanent shortage of personnel in the autopsy team and to a specific incident, since there will already be activity on Wednesday. “There is no staff in the institute”, adds Francesc. “We don’t understand it, because all this is prolonging a complex situation and making us speed up everything. And, At least till Wednesday it seems that we will not be able to find the body. And, after that, running to the funeral home, the burial, the cremation… is not pleasant at all,” he adds.

“The days go by and it’s hard, but it’s surprising that this kind of service is so lacking,” says Mateu. He hopes these types of incidents can be resolved “so that other families do not find themselves in the same situation we are experiencing.” “Here we are right now,” he said, thanking the funeral company for its efforts to find a solution, “even though it’s not in their hands.”

Sources in the field dependent on the Justice Ministry and close to the Institute of Legal Medicine, Confirmed these personnel problems, which are not new in the case of Palma and if continued for a long time over time, can affect sudden deaths due to accidents or other causes that do not occur in the presence of a doctor who certifies the causes And thus allows them to be fulfilled. All processes. In addition to the delivery of bodies already subjected to this forensic process. Forensic assistants help doctors in autopsies and are also in charge of administrative procedures. With funeral homes.

The funeral home handling this specific case confirmed this Tuesday They have been informed that the Legal Medical Institute “will be closed down”., from the area again pointing to a very identified and local cause: «There is no staff and this is something that has happened on many occasions and is a serious problem for those affected, but it is not in our hands I am not. It is a complex, low-paid profession and not everyone is willing to work in it,” he says in reference to forensic assistants.