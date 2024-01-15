Dua Lipa has a theater audition at her old school!

For the BBC, Dua Lipa returned to her primary school to meet children and take theater auditions.

Who said there is an age to go to school? Actually, Dua Lipa went to her old elementary school to audition for a play. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Dua Lipa is in the news on YouTube more than ever

for months, Dua Lipa has increased her presence in the media. Actually, the year 2024 is synonymous with the release of his third studio album. Thus, the singer prepares the ground.

She has been doing interviews continuously since the release ofHoudini last November, and most recently their new single training season, For example, his fans were able see him in seth meyers,

Dua Lipa takes part in the Day Drinking Game. In such a situation, he had to answer many questions while drinking alcohol. A way to be more comfortable and entertain the public even more.

And during his many media appearances, Dua Lipa has a lot to talk about. Actually, apart from music, she is also making her place in cinema and she is once again in a relationship.

In fact, the paparazzi never miss a chance to take their picture. with callum turner, Yes, both the lovebirds have not left each other for several weeks. We love!

Whatever she does, That’s why Dua Lipa will always be the center of attraction in the media. Recently, she invited the BBC to follow her while she visited her primary school. MCE TV tells you more!

Revenge for childhood wounds

It was a return to the tender childhood that awaited Dua Lipa. In fact, on March 8, the BBC unveiled a mini-report with the famous singer at her primary school.

opportunity for Interpreter of training season To once again explore the walls that saw him grow up. And it brought back painful memories. That’s the least we can say!

While watching a video of herself as a child with her former mentor Robert, Dua Lipa remembers failed an audition To play the leading role in a play of his class.

“I really wanted to get the lead role in our show. I didn’t get it, but I really wanted it. My best friend, Mia, got this for me », she explains to the BBC. So this is an opportunity for revenge.

After entering a classroom full of kids, Dua Lipa was lucky enough to be able to audition again, Confronting this surprised but demanding audience with the pop star.

After the mixed first excerpt, the children asked him to pretend to be angry or upset. After this Dua Lipa runs to please her viewers of the day.

Finally, the children realize their dream: More than 15 years after his failure, he got the lead role. In this good-natured atmosphere the singer took time out to take pictures before letting them get to work.