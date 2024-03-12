Aaron Rodgers, candidate for Vice President of the United States?

According to a report from The New York Times, the Jets quarterback is one of the choices for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

quarterback of New York Jets, Aaron Rodgersis on the short list of robert f kennedy To become his possible running mate as an independent candidate for president in the November elections, The New York Times reported this Tuesday.

Kennedy confirmed this to the newspaper rogers and former governor of the state minnesota and former professional wrestler jesse venturaWas being considered. rogers have been in talks with Kennedy According to, “pretty consistently” over the past month. Kennedy, It is unclear whether either of them received a formal offer for the position, although the Times noted that both “welcomed the approach.”

A report indicates that Aaron Rodgers has welcomed the approach of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy at quarterback. Katherine Riley/Getty Images

rogers40 years old, four times nfl most valuable player and former champion Super Bowl with green Bay Packersis an ardent follower of Kennedy, often mention it in interviews. Kennedy, who announced in October that he would run as an independent candidate for president, will announce his choice for vice president in the coming weeks. According to the newspaper, he has contacted several other potential candidates.

The domain kennedyrodgers.com was registered using GoDaddy last week, the Times reports.

Obviously, life on the campaign trail will become a big struggle rogers, who said in a recent interview that he hoped to play “two, three or four more years”. He is under contract through 2025 and should earn $35 million in salary and bonuses this season, all guaranteed. jet He had no comment on the report.

rogers Has talked enthusiastically about returning this season jetEspecially after the disappointment of 2023. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the fourth game of his first game, ending his season just as it began.

He has not spoken publicly about the possibility of running for political office, at least not in recent interviews, although he has shared some thoughts. Kennedy Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, and public health.

franchise of jet He is not unaware of politics. Owner woody johnson Served as Presidential Ambassador Donald Trump In front of him United Kingdom From 2017 to 2021. Recently they were seen together trump At a rally after the Republican primaries South Carolina,