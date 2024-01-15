Jesy Nelson shows off her abs in hot pink bikini on Australia break with boyfriend Zion Foster, says she’ll only return to work ‘when she wants to’





Jesy Nelson took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from her trip to Australia as she showed off her toned tummy in a hot pink bikini.

The 32-year-old singer is taking a break from her music career and traveling the world with her boyfriend Zion Foster, 24.

And when a fan asked if she would never work again, Jesy announced she would return to work ‘when I want to’.

In the photos, the couple visited Australia Zoo before enjoying pizza in their open-top car by the beach.

Jesy looked incredible in a halterneck bikini, which showed off her ample cleavage.

The former Little Mix singer paired the swimwear with double denim, a baseball cap, sliders and pink-tinted sunglasses.

She captioned the post: ‘No one will ever understand my love for seals’ as she shared a video of herself watching them at the zoo.

One follower asked Jesy: ‘Girl you’ll never work again?’ To which Jessie replied: ‘When I decide I want to say yes.’

Last July, Jessie announced she was taking a long break from showbusiness.

Jessie wrote: ‘Hey guys! So for a long time I really wanted to go on a trip but never found the time to do so.

“I have some really exciting things going on with work and my music, but until then I’m taking the summer off and traveling the world,” she wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

In another photo, Jessie posed in the car while her boyfriend Zion took them to a romantic beach.

The songstress began dating the aspiring musician in late 2022, but the pair reportedly broke up last summer.

After a fan asked if she would never work again, Jessie announced that she would return to work ‘whenever I want to’.

Jessie eats pepperoni and rocket pizza while looking toward the beach

Sources revealed that Jessie had ended their nine-month romance after a romantic trip to the United States.

An insider told MailOnline: ‘Jesse is in a different situation than Zion these days. After all she is a few years older than Zion and has a different way of looking at things these days.

‘His trip abroad was great but since he came back, Jessie realized it was time to move on.’

However, the star confirmed that he and his ex-girlfriend had rekindled their romance after they were spotted packing on the PDA on a dog walk in November.

The pair seemed to pick up right where they left off, as Jesy let her boyfriend be one of the first people to hear her new song.

As they sat together in a car, Jesse announced: ‘I’m actually going to play Zion a song she’s never heard before and I’m going to get her reaction for the first time.’