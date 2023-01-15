Abby’s casting in The Last of Us is a reflection of Ellie

Summary The Last of Us has finally cast Abby for Season 2.

Kaitlyn Dever is a versatile actor who is capable of playing complex roles.

Dever can embody Abby the same way Bella Ramsey brought Ellie to life.





hbo the last of us Has been a huge success. The universally acclaimed video game has had the best live-action adaptation of any video game, receiving numerous awards and nominations, including a nomination for “Outstanding Drama Series” at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is still pending. Is. where hbo is the last of us Its first season will be surprising and emotionally easy the last of us The game already has an award-winning sequel the last of us part ii – Winner of “Game of the Year” at The Game Awards 2020.

There is a lot of curiosity about how the story of the show will be presented Part II, especially as it pertains to Abby Anderson’s character. After months of rumors details have begun to emerge with Abby officially being portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever. Dever joins HBO’s second season the last of us By beef Starr Young Mazino as Jesse and dora and the lost city of gold Isabella Merced stars as Dinah. Dever may not have been fans’ first choice for the role of Abby, but her casting may soon prove to be the right one.





Who is Caitlin Dever?

Year) Topic Role 2011 bad Teacher Sasha Abernethy 2011-21 last Man Standing eve baxter 2011-15 Justified Loretta McCready 2013 the spectacular Now crystal 2016 Unknown 4: A Thief’s End kassie drake 2017 detroit Karen Malloy 2019 those who follow Daily Picket 2019 book smart Amy Entsler 2020 monsterland Tony/Jennifer 2021 dear evan hansen zoe murphy 2021 Impotent betsy malam 2022 roslyn roslyn 2023 no one will save you brian

Kaitlyn Dever, 27, started acting at the age of five after enrolling in an acting school. Dever is not the first actor in his family as his father, Tim Dever, voiced Barney the Dinosaur in three films and two video games from 2000 to 2002. Both his father and his mother, Kathy, were ice skating coaches.

Dever received her first leading role as Gwen Thompson in the 2009 television film An American Girl: Chrissa Standing StrongFifth film based on american girl Doll. In 2009, Dever also starred in the pilot for make it or break it Also Bianca Douglas modern Family Episode “Fizbo”. Dever got her big television break in 2011 when she was cast as Loretta McCready in the neo-Western crime drama. Justified Also Eve Baxter in the sitcom last Man Standing,

Dever later got her big film break in 2019 with lead roles in both those who follow And book smart, the latter holding holds a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For the role of Amy Entsler in book smart, Dever won the award for “Best Performance by an Actor or Actress Aged 23 and Under” at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Since then, Dever has had starring roles in titles such as dear evan hansen, ImpotentAnd roslyn, Dever was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie”. for his role in Impotent, Dever is no stranger the last of us Co-creator Neil Druckmann and Naughty Dog provided the voice and motion capture work for Cassie Drake. Unknown 4: A Thief’s Endfor which Druckmann was the creative director and co-writer.

Who is Abby in The Last of Us?

Variety described Abby as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

It’s hard to describe Abby without going deep into spoiler territory. AB plays an important role in this Part IIBeing one of the playable characters. Her background story is deeply connected to that of Joel and EllieUnbeknownst to them, and serves as the driving force behind the story of Part II, Abby has many personal flaws and she faces those flaws Part II Because his past, present and future all collide with each other.

In Part IIAbby was voiced by Laura Bailey, one of the most prolific voice actors playing roles in the English dub today. Dragon Ball Z And full Metal Alchemist Also video games like Street Fighter series, stories from the border areasTea Persona series, and gears of War, Bailey currently has a lead role in the hit web series vital role, For her role as Abby, Bailey won “Best Performance” at The Game Awards 2020. Bailey made a cameo appearance in HBO’s the last of us Playing one of the nurses in the first season finale “Look for the Light”.

Abby is a reflection of Ellie

Like Ellie, Abby is also driven by loss.

Abby is a challenge to the status quo in the universe and beyond.

Dever can easily portray a teenager similar to Bella Ramsey.

Abby may be the same age as Ellie and/or the upcoming time interval may not be as long.

Dever has been a longtime fan of Ally’s.

AB is not a small role. Dever is playing a character who has as much narrative importance as Joel and Ellie have ever had. Abby is a reflection of Ellie. Someone who, too, is lost. Has gone through difficulties. Who strives to make things right and make sure that no one else she cares about gets hurt again. AB represents the importance of perspective And how much that can shape a worldview, whether it’s a cultural belief system or simply what good and evil means. It’s hard to put that aside to see things from another’s perspective, but Abby challenges that status quo both in the context of her story and from a meta perspective.

Dever might seem like an odd choice on the surface, especially since she’s not as muscular as Abby in the present, but her casting works well with the idea. Like Ellie’s Bella Ramsey, Dever can play a Ramsey-esque teenager and the audience will be none the wiser. It says a lot that no one objected to Dever playing high school-aged girl Zoe Murphy dear evan hansen, a film that was heavily voted for by casting a slightly older Ben Platt to reprise his stage role as the lead character. Having an actor similar in age to Ramsey could further emphasize this reflection by adding a sense of balance. This could also be a sign that the show’s second season is not taking as big of a time off from the games as the five-year-old, with Abby almost the same age as Ellie.

The best thing about Dever’s casting She has been a popular fan of Ellie for a long time, It is unknown whether or not this was taken into consideration when casting for Abby, but it would not be surprising to learn that it was. A reflection of Ellie being portrayed by someone many fans had hoped to portray, Ellie adds a strong connection between the two characters before Ramsey and Dever filmed any scenes together. This will also provide relief in the long run the last of us Fans are getting a chance to connect with Dever as Abby because they are so invested in her playing Ellie that they will see Ellie in Dever even if she is playing another character.

Dever can add more to AB

Song artist’s song music “Raleigh” Beulabelle (Kaitlin Dever and Maddie Dever) alone “let you go” Beulabelle (Kaitlin Dever and Maddie Dever) Tully (2018) Official Movie Soundtrack “you only Live Twice” Beulabelle (Kaitlin Dever and Maddie Dever) Tully (2018) Official Movie Soundtrack “Demand” Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, and Danny Pino Dear Evan Hansen (2021) Official Movie Soundtrack “Only us” Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Platt Dear Evan Hansen (2021) Official Movie Soundtrack

For acquaintances Part II, Abby is a controversial character whether for fair or unfair reasons. Druckmann has now had nearly four years to act on any criticism surrounding Abby and he’ll be making some changes to not only fit Dever’s talents but also improve the character. Don’t expect sweeping changes like Bill did in the first season, but Abby has ways to expand on her already complex character.

A simple way to improve AB might paint a clearer picture of why Dever was selected. dewar is a great singer And she is part of a musical duo called Beulabelle with her sister Maddie Dever. In 2020, the duo released their debut single “Raleigh”. Dever’s role as Zoe Murphy dear evan hansen The oft-derided film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical received praise from critics. Abby doesn’t sing Part II, However, Ellie is taught to play guitar by Joel. The musical talent displayed by both Ellie and Abby may further highlight the fact that they are two sides of the same coin, If Ellie and Abby had been from the same community they would likely have been friends, but circumstances long before their birth put them on opposing sides of each other. Plus, it would be a great opportunity for split-screen duets.

There are other avenues the writers could take to bring Abby to life, such as introducing other hobbies, interests, and personality quirks not seen in the game. These can go a long way in making Abby more endearing and sympathetic. Dever doesn’t have to be exactly Abby as she is known today., Dever has the opportunity to make Abby her own as Ramsey did with Ellie and Pedro Pascal did for Joel, and she has the talent to do so. Dever has the acting ability to create emotional scenes or deliver humorous lines in between. Dever has the full confidence of Druckman, Craig Mazin and the rest of the HBO team the last of us, She deserves the same trust from fans.