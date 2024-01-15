ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The cost of the Puerto Rico promotion was $440,000.

destination marketing organization (DMO) invested $440,000 to promote Puerto Rico in the program ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’Which airs on the American television network ABC.

In last Wednesday’s broadcast, Discover Puerto Rico And the show’s production developed a paid promotional integration to highlight that Americans do not need a passport to visit the island.

During a comedy segment, actor Guillermo Rodriguez was shown traveling from Los Angeles to Puerto Rico for the holidays after his passport expired.

This segment shows Rodriguez enjoying the stay Fairmont El San Juan Hotelas well as Visiting El Yunque National Forest, Luquillo kiosk and the popular La Factoria bar in Old San Juan.

“Identifying new and engaging ways to highlight the rich culture and warmth of our people is important for DMO as it shows new audiences what sets our island apart”Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, said in a press release.

“We are excited to welcome fans to Jimmy Kimmel Live! In Puerto Rico and enjoy the Puerto Rico experience,” he said.

For questions from new day, The DMO confirmed an investment of $440,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) into this initiative.

The organization emphasized that “viewers of Jimmy Kimmel Live! It has more than one million viewers each night and covers more than 210 U.S. cities or markets, as well as broadcasts on Hulu, YouTube and social networks. Additionally, a published Eve teaser As part of the project a few weeks ago.”

Similarly, he acknowledged that the return on investment of promotional integration into television production is still unknown.

“It is being calculated and it takes a few days (to figure out the return on investment). The goal is to generate an advertising value impact of over half a million dollars for the group’s initial ‘No Passport, No Problem’ initiative., “Early estimates point to an advertising impact of between $500,000 and one million dollars,” the DMO said in a written statement sent to this newspaper.

La Factoria general manager Carlos Irizarry acknowledged that “Guillermo and ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ It was an honor to welcome the team to Puerto Rico.”

“From enjoying our craft cocktails to dancing Puerto Rican salsa, we show you what makes La Factoria and our island special,” he said.

Discover Puerto Rico runs several initiatives to promote Puerto Rico inside and outside the United States.

Recently, the organization has confirmed that it will invest $370,000 to bring twenty content creators or influencers to the island, who will use their social networks to promote the attractiveness of the destination.

Last year, meanwhile, the DMO brought to the country a Spanish woman from Puerto Rico, who expressed on a television program in her country that her dream was to visit the island that inspired its name.