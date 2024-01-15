New treatment for parathyroid tumors

minimally invasive surgery It is a surgical procedure in which the size of the incisions is very small, which not only implies less scarring after surgery, but also a longer post-operative recovery process. In general, this type of surgery is associated with less pain, shorter hospital stays, and fewer complications.

Now, clinical researchers from the University of Granada and Biosanitation Research Institute of Grenadarelated to radiodiagnosis service of San Cecilio Clinical University HospitalIn collaboration with the Endocrinology Service of the same center, has studied the effectiveness of an avant-garde proposal for the treatment benign tumors of parathyroid glandsWhich is a milestone in the field of minimally invasive medicine.

This revolutionary approach is based on the use of radiofrequency, an integrated technology in interventional radiology, which allows the procedures to be performed. minimally offensive images, The parathyroid glands produce parathyroid hormone (PTH), which helps the body maintain the balance between calcium and phosphorus. If the parathyroid glands produce too much or too little hormone, they become thrown out of balance.

So far, surgical removal Treatment of the parathyroid gland has been the most effective solution for treating parathyroid adenoma, the condition responsible for hyperparathyroidism, a common endocrine disorder, with the highest incidence in women aged 50 to 60 years (compared to 3–4:1 Proportion of males). This disease involves excessive production of parathyroid hormone, resulting in hypercalcemia, bone problems, and kidney stones.

The most common causes are solitary parathyroid adenoma, followed by glandular hyperplasia and to a lesser extent parathyroid cancer. The problem is that the interventions that exist and have been traditionally used, is not without riskand can cause complications such as infection, postoperative bleeding, recurrent laryngeal nerve injuries, hypocalcemia, and permanent hypoparathyroidism.

Considering patients who are not suitable for surgery or who choose not to undergo it, the team of scientists from Grenada has explored other options. radiofrequency ablationA non-invasive and outpatient procedure, the effectiveness of which is currently being evaluated.

The team of scientists of the UGR, especially from the group A15 “Basic and Clinical Oncology”, performed radiofrequency ablation 33 patients, with predominance in females (22 cases). After two years of follow-up, the results are encouraging: almost complete response achieved 48%, partial answer in 38%and only one 14% His hyperparathyroidism continued.

This technique is known not only for its effectiveness but also for its safety, offering an excellent alternative to conventional surgery for parathyroid adenoma. This advancement marks a milestone in the treatment of this condition, providing new hope and options for affected patients.