The new Ford Mustang comes to Puerto Rico

With an immersive digital cockpit, advanced engines and bold styling, the new ford wild horse It is now available in the Puerto Rico market.

This sports vehicle, best-selling in the world and leader in its segment in Puerto Rico, came in several versions: convertible or coupe, V8 or turbocharged four-cylinder, manual or automatic.

According to the American manufacturer, The seventh-generation Mustang has the most technological cabin of any model of the famous vehicle, which first came to market in April 1964.

It has two screens that can be instantly adapted to display the information the driver wants or needs, while its 12.4-inch digital instrument panel can also be adapted to display various animated layouts and images according to the driving mode. Could.

According to its manufacturer, the design of the seventh generation of the Mustang respects the brand’s heritage, while adding a modern and chiseled appearance that broadens appeal to different customer profiles.

Its low front end emphasizes the overall front width, while the shape of the upper grille is influenced by the original design of the 1960s.

Tri-bar LED spotlights continue the Mustang’s signature lighting style. Its roofline, wide racing stance and short rear overhang are also faithful to the proportions of the first generation, while the wide rear end emphasizes the power at the wheels in pure Mustang style.

The New Guide to the Ford Mustang. (supply)

Each model in the Mustang line has a distinctive front end. For example, the GT is distinguished from the EcoBoost models by larger, more aggressive grille openings, designed to allow more airflow, indicating increased power and performance.

The power of the new Mustang is one of the great features of this model. The Mustang GT is powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine.

The fourth-generation 5.0-liter engine is tuned to deliver the most naturally aspirated power of any Mustang GT, thanks to an innovative dual-air intake box and dual-throttle design that allows for higher air flow rates. allows for.

The Active Valve Performance exhaust system allows the Mustang GT coupe and convertible to generate 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque.

Ford has retained the manual transmission for the new generation and the 5.0-litre V8 continues to offer a six-speed manual transmission for customers who want a direct connection to eight-cylinder power. Also available is an upgraded 10-speed automatic transmission, which almost instantly reconfigures its shift patterns to match the selected drive mode.

Mustang GTs with manual transmissions include features that help maintain engine revolutions per minute (RPM) when the clutch is engaged. This manual maintains maximum torque between gear changes, delivering even greater precision, excitement and refinement.

Meanwhile, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine produces 315 horsepower, the most standard power in a four-cylinder Mustang, and 350 pound-feet of torque.

The new Mustang is equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360™ driver-assistance features, including speed sign recognition, intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane centering assist, evasive steering assist and safety assist. Reverse braking.

Another key feature is Active Bump Mitigation, included with the “Performance” package, which continuously monitors the suspension, body, steering and brakes and adjusts suspension response accordingly.

Drivers can also stay connected to their car through the FordPass app, using remote features like starting and stopping the vehicle, locking and unlocking doors, programming start times, locating the vehicle, and checking vehicle health and status. Can.