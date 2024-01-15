Abinader revealed that he had received requests from the US to host Haitian refugees

dominican president, Luis Abinader, It was revealed this Monday that “a year and a half ago” he had received requests from United States government institutions that had no connection with the White HouseWhere he raised the possibility of hosting refugee camps in the country for Haitian citizens with irregular immigration status.

Abinader made clear in his usual Monday press conference that as long as he is President of the Dominican Republic, he will not accept any refugee camps in the country, no matter who demands it and who demands it.

“A year and a half ago we got calls from other people US government institutions“Not to the White House, but to this (refugee camps), we expressed our position and there was no need for anything else on this matter,” he said.

He also assured that his country would continue to deport “illegals”, as countries like the United States itself do. Bahamas and JamaicaSince, as he underlined, it is part of organized societies, where the constitution and laws are respected, as is the case in the Dominican Republic.

He reiterated that the Dominican situation has been known to the international community since the beginning of his government.

“We are doing it (migration policy) with greater concern because we share a border with a country that is in a state of insecurity such that it does not exist anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere, and that is why we have to take very special measures. Will be,” he added.

Regarding recent requests to the General Secretariat of the United Nations and the Office of that Organization for Refugees (UNHCR) to welcome Haitian citizens fleeing violence in Haiti to the country, Abinader said he had received information from the media , because the government has not received any request in this regard.

He reiterated, in that order, that he will not accept these types of requests and that he will continue to deport Haitians who are in the country without their immigration documentation.

On March 14, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations General Secretariat, called on the Dominican Republic and any other country to avoid “forced deportation” of Haitians to a country that is not clearly safe.

That request was taken up this week by the U.N. refugee agency, which stepped forward and asked countries to welcome Haitians as refugees, rather than deporting them.

Haitians should benefit from refugee protection and not be returned to their country, where gangs spread terror, the UNHCR said last Wednesday.

“The lives, security and freedom of Haitians are at risk due to escalating mass violence and human rights violations,” Elisabeth Elisabeth, head of the International Protection Division of the United Nations, said in a statement.