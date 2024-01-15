The Avenida Italia project will create a digital highway in Havana

A “digital highway” will be built on Avenida Italia in Havana through the project of the same name and in collaboration with ETECSA.

According to , the country’s main and only telecom company will set up broadband infrastructure based on fiber optics Press Of the island.

During the XIX International Computer Faire, the project leader, Michel Curto, explained that “that road will provide fast connectivity.

In this way, through the implementation of gigabit passive optical networks, the exchange of data for current and future services can be supported.

With the announcement of the innovative technology, triple play services will be provided, i.e. voice, data and television.

The beneficiaries will be business customers, households and other facilities in that business area.

The construction of this so-called “digital highway” is part of a collaboration between Italy and Cuba that began five years ago. It is anticipated that it will include an incubator for co-working and innovative digital projects.

“These Centro Habana will face the challenge of sustainably developing the endogenous potential of the municipality where the project is located,” Curto revealed.

It will be a place where youth will be able to express their creative, professional, material and spiritual needs based on the socio-cultural, economic and environmental development of their environment.

high speed computing hub

Italian Ambassador to Havana Roberto Vellano also commented on the attractive project.

“The high-speed computing hub should serve as an attraction for companies, MSMEs and other entities who want to establish themselves there and have their business at this location.”

The technical issues of the project will be in charge of ETECSA, as well as the installation of equipment provided by the Italian Agency for Cooperation.

It will be located along a three-kilometre stretch from Reina to the Malecón. That section will have download speeds up to 20 times faster than the current download speed.